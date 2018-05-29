Showers and isolated thunderstorms roll through area on Wednesday

UPDATE: We've reached what looks to be the cloudiest, most unsettled day of the week today as two storm systems work to bring several rounds of rain to the region. Showers and isolated thunderstorms will impact the area this morning, coming from the southeast. These showers are a product of Tropical Depression Alberto which is slowly drifting up the Ohio Valley and away from our area.

A disturbance from the west will bring more energy for the afternoon, sparking some scattered showers and some thunderstorms with some sunshine breaking through from time to time. While severe weather won't be a concern, it does look like a damp day for many of us.

High temperatures will be around 80 degrees with a slight southeast breeze. After showers wind down in the late evening, skies will clear late tonight and temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

Thursday looks bright and generally pleasant with just a few spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms developing later in the day behind the departing storm system. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the lower 80s with a comfortable northwest breeze.

After a sunny, mild Friday, another disturbance will bring late day showers and a few thunderstorms for Saturday afternoon with high temperatures in the 70s. Sunday looks bright and pleasant with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 70s.

___________________________________________

The intense heat we've been experiencing for the past several days continues today with the prospect of 90 degree temperatures still in the area, but a cool down isn't far off.

A storm system to our west will bring a cold front to the region for the midweek and with that will come more thunderstorm chances for the next few days before cooler air arrives. We'll have mostly sunny skies through most of our Tuesday with high temperatures in the lower 90s and a heat indices in the mid 90s.

Scattered thunderstorms will develop in the mid to late afternoon and as we saw on Monday, a few may become strong to severe with damaging winds and some hail possible through the evening hours.

Wednesday looks a bit cloudier and more unsettled overall, but severe weather doesn't look likely. We'll have occasional showers and a few thunderstorms through the day and high temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

We'll have some sunshine Thursday, but there will also be a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon behind the departing storm system and high temperatures will be in the lower 80s. After a sunny and mild Friday, another system will bring a chance of showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder for Saturday afternoon while Sunday looks dry and mild.

High temperatures over the weekend will be in the mid and upper 70s, a bit closer to what we typically expect for the beginning of June.