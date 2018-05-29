1 man arrested after confessing to stealing 8 swords from Rochester home

A social worker helps police find a man accused of entering a home.

According to Rochester police, it happened last Wednesday in 200 block of 10th Avenue Northeast. A 14-year-old was asleep when he reportedly awoke to find an intruder in his home.

The man took off on his bicycle after taking eight swords that were on display in the home.

64-year-old Cordell Young is now in custody after admitting the crime to police. Police say Young is homeless, and often wears a bright yellow vest, which matched the initial description.

Young allegedly pawned the swords.