Two injured after motorcycle crash on Viola Road NE

Two people were hospitalized after a motorcycle accident on Sunday.

The crash happened just before 7:30 in the evening on Viola Road Northeast near 40th Avenue.

61-year-old Mark Altwegg of Rochester was riding a 2005 Suzuki.

His passenger was 61-year-old Cathleen Altwegg, also of Rochester.

The two were westbound on Viola road when they lost control during a right turn and were ejected into a ditch on the North side.

Both were transported to the hospital for injuries.

Neither were wearing helmets.