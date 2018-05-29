Two injured after motorcycle crash on Viola Road NE - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Two injured after motorcycle crash on Viola Road NE

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -

Two people were hospitalized after a motorcycle accident on Sunday.

The crash happened just before 7:30 in the evening on Viola Road Northeast near 40th Avenue.

61-year-old Mark Altwegg of Rochester was riding a  2005 Suzuki.

His passenger was 61-year-old Cathleen Altwegg, also of Rochester. 

The two were westbound on Viola road when they lost control during a right turn and were ejected into a ditch on the North side.

Both were transported to the hospital for injuries.

Neither were wearing helmets. 

