Microdistillery Breaks Ground In Harmony

Many Restaurants pride themselves on a "Farm to Table" menu.

However, a new business in Harmony is set to establish a "farm to bottle" tradition. A groundbreaking ceremony took place this morning for microdistillery "Harmony Spirits."

In the works for years, the microdistillery will produce whiskey, vodka, rum, and gin all made from locally sourced grain.Then, the product will be sold throughout the region, while the grains produced, post distillation, will be fed back to local cattle.

The owners are planning on the microdistillery building to be built by July 4. They would like to be producing spirits in August, however some of their drinks like whiskey will need to age for a few years before they can start selling them.

The microdistillery plans to sell to local bars and liquor stores throughout Minnesota, and would like to eventually branch out to other states.