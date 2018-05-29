1 man airlifted following rollover crash on 50th Ave. SE

A Plainview man is cited after a crash in Southeast Rochester that resulted in a man being airlifted to Mayo Clinic.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, it happened at 50th Avenue Southeast and College View Road around 10:45 a.m. Monday.

A 19-year-old from Plainview was driving a Ford with two passengers when he ran through a stop sign on 50th Avenue Southeast and collided with a sedan traveling west on College View Road. The SUV then flipped before landing in a nearby ditch.

Mayo One airlifted 25-year-old Victor Rosalez-Rosalez, to the hospital. He is currently listed in fair condition.

The Ford driver was cited for failing to stop, and not having a Minnesota license or insurance. The third person in the Ford was not injured.

The 61-year-old driver of the sedan was brought to the hospital for possible injuries.