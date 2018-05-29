UPDATE: Waterloo Police say baby, abductor found safe in AMBER A - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

UPDATE: Waterloo Police say baby, abductor found safe in AMBER Alert

UPDATE: According to Waterloo Police, the child and woman have been found. Police report everyone is OK.

PREVIOUS STORY: A child abduction emergency has been issued for the state of Iowa.

According to our sister station, KWWL, the AMBER Alert is for a Waterloo baby; the child is African American, four months old, with black hair and brown eyes. The baby's name is Rashaun Graves, Jr. 

The child was abducted May 29, at 9:30 a.m. from Waterloo. The abductor is Sarah Nagy Brown. She is 28, 5'1", 150 lbs. She has red, blonde hair and blue eyes. 

The suspected vehicle in this case is a gray 2017 Nissan Sentra, with Oregon license plate 067JYL. The vehicle was possibly traveling toward Texas.

If you think you see this vehicle, call police immediately. 

