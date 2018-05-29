Austin man arrested after road rage incident on 12th Street SW

An Austin man is arrested for road rage after allegedly punching another driver and putting him in a headlock.

According to the Austin police, the driver then drove down the street with the man still in the headlock. Police say 53-year-old John Karnes was arrested after the incident.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday over about four blocks of 12th Street Southwest.

Karnes faces possible charges of felony second-degree assault, disorderly misconduct and reckless driving.

The 26-year-old man put into a headlock was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin for treatment.