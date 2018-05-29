Construction of public art piece will impact traffic for the summer

A Downtown Rochester block begins a green transformation, shutting down a lane of travel as construction kicks off.

A stormwater demonstration project has been in the works for months for 1st Ave. Southwest next to the 3rd Street Parking Ramp. It's called "The Zumbro River Starts Here."

It's partially funded by an EPA grant. City designers say the project will both educate the public on the importance of rainwater runoff while serving as a filtering device and public art piece.

Starting Tuesday, construction will shut down the southbound lane and sidewalk of 1st Ave. Work is expected to last through the end of July. Contractors will not work during Thursdays on First and Third.