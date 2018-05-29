Construction of public art piece will impact traffic for the sum - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Construction of public art piece will impact traffic for the summer

Posted: Updated:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -

A Downtown Rochester block begins a green transformation, shutting down a lane of travel as construction kicks off. 

A stormwater demonstration project has been in the works for months for 1st Ave. Southwest next to the 3rd Street Parking Ramp. It's called "The Zumbro River Starts Here." 

It's partially funded by an EPA grant. City designers say the project will both educate the public on the importance of rainwater runoff while serving as a filtering device and public art piece.

Starting Tuesday, construction will shut down the southbound lane and sidewalk of 1st Ave. Work is expected to last through the end of July. Contractors will not work during Thursdays on First and Third.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

FOX 47
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-252-4747 or 1-877-369-4788
News tips: 507-281-4747 or news@myfox47.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KXLT. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.