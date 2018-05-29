4 people sent to hospital following accident on South Broadway - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

4 people sent to hospital following accident on South Broadway

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -

Four people are injured in a two car accident on South Broadway.

According to Rochester police, the accident happened just after 6 p.m. Sunday. Officers were told by witnesses that 68-year-old Lorenzo Najera, of St. Charles, ran a red light as he was heading south on Broadway in his Ford Escape. Najera collided with a Honda driven by 24-year-old Nicholas Neubauer, of Rochester. Neubaur was attempting to turn left at 20th Avenue Southeast.

Both drivers had a passenger.

Everyone was transported to the hospital by Gold Cross Ambulance for injuries.

Najera was cited for running the red light and having no insurance.

