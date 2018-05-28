40-year-old man dies after drowning in Cannon River

A 40-year-old man has died from drowning after falling into the Cannon River near Welch Monday morning.

A family member has identified the victim as Mor Gelay of St. Paul. Gelay was a refugee from the Southeast Asia country of Myanmar and a father of six, according to Shan Nee, Gelay's cousin.

The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office says he was fishing with his family on a steep part of the river bank and was found by canoers a mile and a half down river from the location of the incident.

"We had deputies who were on scene first and they basically went through the woods," said Sgt. Scott Powers from the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office. "Red Wing showed up with a tracked vehicle and was able to get back to the location. We had to launch our airboats, and a flat bottom boat, we ended up getting both our vehicles stuck but we got the boats out on the river."

Deputies from the sheriff's office received a 911 call at 11:36 a.m.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota DNR Conservation Officers started a water search with the use of an airboat and flat bottom boat with sonar. Officials say it took an hour and ten minutes to recover him.

No alcohol, drugs or foul play was involved, officials say. The incident remains under investigation.