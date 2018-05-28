Dodge County residents remember the fallen and their role in the Civil War

Memorial Day is a day of remembrance and for the people of Dodge County, it's about remembering their fallen from the Civil War.

Donald: "Let us pause and remember the sacrifice of those brave military personnel, who gave their lives in service to our country," stated Donald Westfall, Dodge County Historical Society Executive Director.

The town of Wasioja, may be small, but it isn't lacking in historical significance and on Memorial Day, some couldn't imagine being anywhere else.

"We've been coming out to the event, oh for many, many years. It's just really a fun place and it just really feels like the obvious place to be, during a day like today," remarked Jane Olive, Mantorville Restoration Association President.

Monday at the Wasioja Seminary ruins, people from all over Dodge County gathered to remember the fallen and Wasioja's role in the Civil War.

"I'm really honored to have even be asked to do it, because of the significance of the event, because of what Memorial Day means to us. A way to honor those who fell in service to the country and of course at this particular one, there's an emphasis on the civil war, because of the fact that Wasioja played such a significant role," explained Westfall.

That role involved students at the seminary deciding to go fight for the union, when the Civil War erupted.

"Fort Sumter was fired upon and these people, these students got very excited," said Dave Hanson, Dodge County Park and Trail Board Chairman.

Unfortunately many of those people who marched into the war did not return.

Monday's service was conducted by the Dodge Center Legion Color Guards and the Company C of the 3rd Minnesota Civil War re-enactors.

The Dodge County Restoration Association hopes to be able to preserve this site, while improving its condition.