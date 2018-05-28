Rochester girl raises funds for VFW, hands out poppies for Memorial Day

A young Rochester girl is doing her part to honor and help local veterans this Memorial Day.

Seven-year-old Addy Gore set up a lemonade stand at Greenwood Plants in Rochester Monday to raise money for the VFW Post 1215.

She also gave out poppies for people to wear in memory of fallen service members.

Addy comes from a military family.

Her father is an Army veteran, and she says the VFW helped her family in the past, which is why she wanted to give back.

"My mom told me a story about me not having money for food so the VFW helped us with money so we could buy food," she explained.

Addy also set up the lemonade stand Sunday and last weekend.

She raised a total of $185.