Mayo One airlifts one person after two car collision

One man was airlifted via Mayo One after a two car collision along 50th Ave. SE and College View Rd. just after 11:00 a.m. in Rochester Monday.

According to Olmsted County sheriffs, three people in a SUV ran through a stop sign on 50th Ave. and collided with a Sedan traveling westbound on College View Rd.

The SUV then flipped before landing in a nearby ditch.

One of the men in the SUV was airlifted. His condition is currently unknown. The two other male riders in the SUV were not injured and the single occupant in the Sedan was uninjured according to sheriffs on scene.

Drugs or alcohol is not a suspected cause of the crash.

Minnesota State Patrol and the Rochester Police Department also responded to the accident.