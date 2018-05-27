Memorial ceremony at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston

While many people are spending the holiday weekend with friends and family, others are remembering our service men and women ahead of Memorial Day.

Nearly 500 people gathered at the Minnesota State Veterans to pay tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice, as well as surviving veterans and those currently serving in the military.

"It's really about honoring the veterans that have served and are still serving, it's more than just an extra long weekend and BBQ and everything," said Amanda Rahn, an attendee. "There's a lot of important people here who took time out of their busy day to honor the veterans buried here and veterans who will be buried here."

The memorial ceremony began at 1:30 p.m. with music by the 34th Infantry Division Band, followed by a program and a Parade of Flags.

Goldstar parents David and Kay Swenson delivered the memorial address. U.S. Representative Tim Walz delivered the closing remarks --thanking veterans who have put their lives on hold and at risk to protect our country.

Attendees included veterans, their families, and representatives from Veterans Service Organizations

"We're all together for one reason, we're all like brothers and sisters," said Richard Skillestad, Historian of American Legion District 1. "We all wanted to do this for freedom in our country, and that's what we stress to the children."

Skillestad says he hopes to educate the younger generation about the role service men and women have in protecting the rights and freedoms of Americans.