Professional, amateur disc golfers compete in Stewartville

Some of the Midwest's top professional and amateur disc golf players teed up in Stewartville Sunday.

The second annual Southeast Minnesota Showdown at Bear Cave Park is a B-tier tournament sanctioned by the Professional Disc Golf Association.

A total of 68 players from Minnesota and other Midwest states like South Dakota, Iowa, and Illinois participated.

The game is very similar to regular golf: each hole has a set par, each throw of the disc counts as one stroke, and the lowest score wins.

"There's hundreds of courses in Minnesota, the popularity is growing exponentially," said Tim Bowe, the tournament's director. "I started in 2015 and they have player numbers and it's sequential. My player number was in the 77,000's and one of my friends who just got his is over 100,000 already. So that's 30,000 sanctioned players in less than a few years."

Finishing in first place was Jordan Castro from Austin.

Jared Johnson from Owatonna and Ryan Sheldon from St. Paul tied for second.

If you're interested in playing, a league meets at Bear Cave Park every Monday from 3:30-6:00 p.m.

Organizers ask for five dollars to play.