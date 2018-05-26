Rochester winery hosts their own version of a race

If running marathon's isn't exactly your thing, then you're in luck at the Salem Glen Winery, where they decided to roll out an inaugural event on Saturday.

Playing off this weekend's med city marathon, they decided to host their own race, with a different twist.

Instead of running, participants were walking through the vineyards, while drinking different types of wine made by the winery.

This race is even complete with racing numbers for the participants.

"Well we're approaching 13 years and we're looking for fun and exciting activities to do out at the winery here. With the wine walk it just, like I said, it just brings people a little bit closer and they can see those grapes out there, today they're actually about ready to bloom, so we have got little flowers that are gonna be coming on pretty quick," said Salem Glen Winery Owner, Dustin Ebert.

Saturday's event lasted from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. and is something Ebert hopes to make an annual tradition.