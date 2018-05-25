Rochester band director gets surprise going away concert - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Rochester band director gets surprise going away concert

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -

After 17 years working as the John Marshall High School Band Director, Christopher Jarvis is retiring.

Earlier today, the school band surprised the longtime instructor by hosting a farewell concert.

Jarvis also took the stage for a final time to conduct the school's fight song.

The concert was attended by current students, alumni, and those who wanted to recognize Jarvis for his contributions to the band department.

"It was really emotional. A lot of personal investment in the program, so many teachers become very involved in the lives of the kids here, and the band is especially an area where I get to know them extremely well," said Jarvis.

He and his wife are moving to the Twin Cities area to be closer to family, but still plans to be involved in music through his retirement.

