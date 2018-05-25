Severe weather could cause havoc across viewing area

As the saying goes "the heat is on" and it looks like this summer-like spell in our weather is going to hang around all the way through the holiday weekend. The best chances of rain for the holiday weekend are going to be today with one round of isolated showers and thunderstorms through the early to mid morning hours and then a larger, more widespread chance of potentially stronger thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. A few of those storms that look to develop after 3:00 or 4:00 this afternoon may produce large hail and damaging winds and perhaps some locally heavy rainfall. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s with a slight southwest breeze. Those thunderstorm chances will move out before midnight with warm, muggy, quieter weather for the overnight hours.

We'll have to endure some intense heat for the weekend with record warmth possible for both Saturday and Sunday as high temperatures will be in the lower 90s. The record for Saturday in Rochester is 91 degrees and Sunday it's 93 degrees. We'll have plenty of bright sunshine through both days with just a light breeze. Try to find a way to stay cool and hydrated!

Memorial Day Monday will feature bright, warm sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 80s which about seven degrees away from the record.

There will be a few thunderstorms next Tuesday with a better chance Wednesday and temperatures through most of the upcoming week will be in the low to mid 80s.