"Drive your tractor to school day" continues its tradition

For the past 8 years, seniors at Blooming Prairie High School have started their tractors and drove the rigs to their last day of school.

Participation is open for all students, but it falls on the seniors' last day of class before graduation.

Organized by the Future Farmers of America, the graduates and their peers enjoyed bringing their farm equipment into town for all of Mainstreet to see.

The tradition reflects the pride of the rural area's agricultural roots as the students come of age into adulthood.

The sendoff is a bittersweet milestone for seniors ending their high school career with the roar of a diesel engine.

"All these old tractors have a story to say," FFA Advisor Bill Rinkenberger said. "It means something to the kids because it probably was their Grandpa's or their uncle's or whatever so it has a lot of meaning for the kids and that's a really unique thing about it."

The caravan also passes by the Prairie Manor Care Center to put a smile on the faces of the residents there.

Students flew flags on their tractors to show patriotism as they pull into the next chapter of their lives.