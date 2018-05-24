Southeastern Minnesota cemeteries prepare for Memorial Day

Memorial Day is approaching, which means cemeteries across the country are preparing to honor the fallen, adorning grave sites in red, white, and blue.

The Concord Cemetery is one of those places, with new flags posted across the grounds and on individual graves.

"At the present time, we have 90 veteran flags and 15 auxiliary flags, to honor the veterans and others. A lot of the names on these are people I've known, still know, some of them are still around," said Larry Fitzgerald, Concord Cemetery Association Vice President.

Cemetery officials say knowing the importance of what they do makes it all the worthwhile.

Monday's Memorial Day Services at Concord Cemetery begin at 10:30 a.m.