American flag makes its way through Albert Lea to help vets - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

American flag makes its way through Albert Lea to help vets

Posted: Updated:
By James Bunner, Reporter
Connect
ALBERT LEA, Minn. (FOX 47) -

The American flag is a symbol of pride to the people of the United States.  A group of motorcycle riders in Albert Lea is giving a certain flag a big honor.
The 9th annual patriot tour is a 110-day journey in which riders carry a flag through the 48 contiguous states.

It's being put on by a group called the Nation of Patriots.  A local group of riders from Albert Lea met another group carrying the flag up from Mason City, Iowa on Thursday. A ceremony in which the flag was folded was performed in front of the American Legion. 

After the flag's departure from Albert Lea, its journey is taking it to Delano, St. Cloud, and Alexandria.

Money has been raised for vets in the past by the Patriot Tour. Last year, almost $250,000 was raised. This year's goal is $300,000.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

FOX 47
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-252-4747 or 1-877-369-4788
News tips: 507-281-4747 or news@myfox47.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KXLT. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.