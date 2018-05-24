American flag makes its way through Albert Lea to help vets

The American flag is a symbol of pride to the people of the United States. A group of motorcycle riders in Albert Lea is giving a certain flag a big honor.

The 9th annual patriot tour is a 110-day journey in which riders carry a flag through the 48 contiguous states.

It's being put on by a group called the Nation of Patriots. A local group of riders from Albert Lea met another group carrying the flag up from Mason City, Iowa on Thursday. A ceremony in which the flag was folded was performed in front of the American Legion.

After the flag's departure from Albert Lea, its journey is taking it to Delano, St. Cloud, and Alexandria.

Money has been raised for vets in the past by the Patriot Tour. Last year, almost $250,000 was raised. This year's goal is $300,000.