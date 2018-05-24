Mayo Clinic donates bottled water for disaster response to Chann - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Mayo Clinic donates bottled water for disaster response to Channel One

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -

Now that we're entering natural disaster season and the weather is getting warmer, having a stock pile of extra water on hand has never been more important.

Channel One Food Bank just got a truckload of 173 pallets of bottled water, donated by Mayo Clinic. The Food Bank received the first of a number of deliveries over several weeks.

Once they get all the deliveries they will have more than 300,000 bottles of water. Channel One stores water throughout the year in case it's needed during times of disaster.

With this donation, Mayo Clinic will provide six food banks with bottled water for disaster response.

