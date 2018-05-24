Sword collection missing after teenager reports home intruder

An unusual theft in Northeast Rochester resulted in eight swords with blades over 20 inches long being lost.

A 14-year-old was asleep around 8:30 last night when he woke up to an intruder in his home.

It happened on the 2-hundred block of 10th Avenue Northeast.

The teen says the stranger was black and work a bike helmet, fluorescent shirt and blue jeans.

When he was spotted, the man fled north on 10th Avenue on his bicycle.

The teen's mom says the only valuables taken were the 8 swords.

They were part of a collection that was on display in the home.

A dagger was found left behind in the front lawn.