Bomb squad responds to suspicious device on Frontage Road

Police were called to check out a suspicious object in the middle of West Frontage last night, and it could be related to a different crime.

It was a jar-like container full of beeping and flashing devices.

Unsure of what it was, the police called in the St. Paul bomb squad around 9:30 last night.

This happened in an area of West Frontage Road Southwest between Skyline Drive and Fox Valley Drive, which was closed off until about 2 a.m.

Bomb squad determined the container was full of security tags from a clothing store, which were deemed harmless.

Police are investigating how the jar ended up in the road and where the security tags came from.

Interim Police Chief John Sherwin believes they were likely ditched by someone who was shoplifting earlier in the day.