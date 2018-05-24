Man arrested for allegedly selling drugs out of Rochester park bathroom

A man is behind bars for allegedly selling drugs out of a bathroom at a public park.

Police say two people reported the activity at Soldiers Field in Rochester around 6:15 Wednesday evening.

Park-goers had witnessed several people going in and out of the bathroom there.

Police say 56-year-old David Moss, who is homeless, admitted that he had pipes and a scale on him.

Moss was arrested when officers found 1.5 grams of meth and some bags.

Moss is facing 3rd degree controlled substance sales and possession charges.