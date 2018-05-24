Austin man arrested for drunk driving after he hit a city lawn mower with his truck, police say

An Austin man is arrested for drunk driving after police say he hit a city lawn mower with his truck.

According to Austin police, officers responded to 4th Avenue NE at Main Street at 10:51 a.m. Wednesday for a crash. There, officers found, a Ford pickup driven by 68-year-old Ronald Walburn, of Austin, hit a city lawn mower driven by 56-year-old Dayton Kehret, of Austin.

Kehret told officers he thought Walburn was drunk, so cops gave Walburn a field sobriety test. Kehret was taken to Mayo Austin for back pain.

Walburn was later found to be three times over the legal limit for alcohol. He was so intoxicated, the jail wouldn't accept him, so he was transported to detox at Zumbro Valley.

Walburn has not yet been charged, but he could face charges of careless driving and 3rd degree DWI.