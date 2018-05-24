Two finalists selected for Rochester fire chief

Two current members of the Rochester Fire Department were selected as finalists for the fire chief position.

The two finalists are Battalion Chief Eric Kerska and Deputy Chief Vance Swisher. They now move on to an employee forum and final interviews. Then a recommendation will be made to the city council. An appointment will be made at the end of June after the retirement of current Fire Chief Greg Martin.

Kerska has been with the department since 1994. He has been a firefighter and a captain before becoming a battalion chief. Kerska is also a retired Colonel in the U.S. Army and National Guard.

Swisher has been with the department since 1999 while also the Fire Chief in Stewartville since 2014. Swisher was with the Cedar Rapids Fire Department before coming to R.F.D.