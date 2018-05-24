NEWS PHOTOGRAPHER—Don’t miss a rare chance to join the #1 news team in southeastern Minnesota where you can craft the video that makes us worth watching! We prize visual storytelling, and even though “everyone shoots video” in our newsroom, there’s a unique place for you here if you’ve got that special touch behind the lens. We work with new JVC HD cameras, Avid edit systems, LiveU 600s, and a stunning new studio environment by FX Design Group. DroneCam and GoPro are here ready to go if needed. One of our good people is moving on to a new professional challenge, creating this rare opportunity to work with one of the best in the business. This newsroom pushes content on-air, on-line and to mobile platforms for two television stations and we’re constantly reinventing our product. This role will involve some news, some sports, and primarily will be a weekday afternoon/evening work shift. KTTC NewsCenter is committed to strong journalism and community service, and is #1 in southeastern Minnesota, a beautiful part of the country recognized again and again for its incredible quality of life. Please send resume materials/link to: Noel Sederstrom, News Director, KTTC-TV, 6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901. KTTC is a NBC affiliate, part of Quincy Media Inc., a family-owned company. EOE.