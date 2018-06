There's a big project for the Highway 63/Interstate 90 interchange.

MnDot is replacing the bridges and making upgrades to the interchange ramps beginning in 2020.

The state is hosting an open house Thursday, May 31 in Stewartville to explain what exactly is being done.

Representatives from MnDot will be on hand to answer any questions people may have.

The session is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Stewartville Civic Center, 105 First St. E. in Stewartville.