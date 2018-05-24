Rejected RPD Chief candidate reacts to removal

The Rochester police chief finalist rejected from the search is self-identifying and reacting to what he's calling an inaccurate conclusion by the search committee.

Last week the Civil Service Commission said "Candidate B" wrote that he had never been disciplined by an employer, and omitted information from recent work contacts.

The commission found "Candidate B" had been reprimanded on a previous job.

This caused Commission members to "question the honesty and judgment" of the candidate, and pass a motion to remove the candidate from the eligibility roster.

Roy Alston, Ph.D., currently a lieutenant from Dallas, Texas, reacted on twitter Wednesday evening. He posted a statement about being dropped from the hiring process.

Alston says the incident dealt with a supervisor from a previous employer.

He says that supervisor was "terminated for creating a hostile work environment against police officers under his command."

Alston also says the background investigator was held to an unrealistic timeline.

The remaining finalists are Mark Elliott from Prior Lake and James Franklin from Minneapolis.