Governor Dayton vetoes Republican tax and omnibus budget bills

Governor Mark Dayton has exercised his veto power just a few days after the 2018 legislative session wrapped up in St. Paul.

On Tuesday, we heard very different reactions at the end of the legislative session; Republicans were happy, DFLers were disappointed.

But on Wednesday as the governor announced his veto of the Republican Tax and Omnibus bills, it's the Republicans who now feel disappointed.

Dayton called the budget bill 985 pages of "mostly policy." He said there were things in the tax bill that he asked for but weren't there, and the bills that got rejected were not in the the best interest of the people of Minnesota.

Senator Paul Gazelka was shocked and visibly upset by Governor Dayton's decision to veto the tax and budget bills.

"I've got to tell you that I am angry, I am deeply disappointed. It feels impulsive, it feels vindictive and it didn't help anybody in Minnesota," he said.

Gazelka said there were no poisoned pill bills, and that the decision means they will not be able to help with elder abuse issues, opioid issues or emergency aid for schools.

He said he hopes Dayton passes the bonding bill.

"This failure is their responsibility. Failure of this session, failure of these two major bills," said Dayton.

During Gazelka's press conference Wednesday, he provided a list of all the people getting affected by Governor Mark Dayton's veto. It included students who will not benefit from school safety funding, and people with disabilities, who are getting a seven percent cut to their Disability Waiver Rate System.

Those were two bills that Governor Dayton himself said he regretted they didn't pass.

"No special session. They've had their chance. They messed this session up worse than any I've ever seen," said Dayton.

Senator Gazelka said the house isn't interested in a special session either.

"I don't know where we go from here, I mean these are vetoed, session's over," said Gazelka. "We're moving towards the end of this year with the governor, I don't know where we go."

Dayton said his goal is to complete his review of the remaining bills and make the rest of his veto decisions by Friday.