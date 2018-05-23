Minor injuries after 41st Street crash

Two children were involved in a crash on 41st street just after noon today.

A maroon Honda Element and a silver Subaru Forester collided near the Highway 52 off ramp around 12:10.

Two children inside the Honda were on their way to day care when the crash happened.

Both the children and their mother were being treated by Gold Cross ambulance for minor injuries.

The driver of the Subaru was unharmed.

Rochester Fire Department Captain Dave Fitzgerald said that no alcohol was involved.