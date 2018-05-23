Northwest Rochester construction enters second phase - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Northwest Rochester construction enters second phase

Posted: Updated:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -

Construction work on a critical connection in Northwest Rochester enters a second phase today, as another section of 18th Avenue Northwest closes to traffic. 

Crews are beginning work on the road from 37th Street to 41st Street Northwest. That's in addition to the 45th to 55th Street Section which has been closed for weeks. 

The project is transforming the once rural road into an urbanized system of medians, bike lanes, and a roundabout. 

Construction is expected to wrap up by the end of October.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

FOX 47
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-252-4747 or 1-877-369-4788
News tips: 507-281-4747 or news@myfox47.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KXLT. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.