Rep. Jeanne Poppe seeks eighth term in St. Paul

Rep. Jeanne Poppe seeks eighth term in St. Paul

AUSTIN, Minn. (FOX 47) -

Representative Jeanne Poppe, of Austin, is hoping to represent her district in an eighth term in St. Paul.

Poppe filed papers Wednesday seeking another term representing District 27B, which covers most of Mower County and a township in Freeborn and Dodge County. 

Poppe says during her last 14 years in office, she has reached beyond party lines. She says she also wants to continue supporting legislation for families, farmers and small businesses.

The DFL'er has also worked as an educator and counselor.

