Rochester man arrested in connection to Andover Apartments stabbing

An arrest is made in a stabbing in Southeast Rochester.

Rochester police say 37 year old Lorenzo Heard was arrested around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon at an apartment 1545 Second Avenue Northeast. Heard is facing charges of 2nd degree assault after a stabbing Friday night at the Andover Apartments.

A 35-year-old man had stab wounds on his chest, back, and shoulder. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police are investigating whether the stabbing was gang - related

Heard was arrested after information was given to police by witnesses and evidence in a social media post that showed the aftermath of the fight.

Police say Heard has a criminal background.