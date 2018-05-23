Rochester man arrested in connection to Andover Apartments stabb - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Rochester man arrested in connection to Andover Apartments stabbing

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -

An arrest is made in a stabbing in Southeast Rochester.

Rochester police say 37 year old Lorenzo Heard was arrested around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon at an apartment 1545 Second Avenue Northeast. Heard is facing charges of 2nd degree assault after a stabbing Friday night at the Andover Apartments.

A 35-year-old man had stab wounds on his chest, back, and shoulder. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police are investigating whether the stabbing was gang - related

Heard was arrested after information was given to police by witnesses and evidence in a social media post that showed the aftermath of the fight.

Police say Heard has a criminal background.

