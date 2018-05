Carpentry is a necessary skilled trade and we need programs that help give students hands on experience and skilled that prepare them for the workforce. FOX 47 is partnering with DeWitz Home Builders Ryan Windows & Siding and Chatfield Lumber Company are teaming together to provide Riverland Community College with tool belts for their carpentry program, giving students the tools needed to continue on with their education. If you'd like to provide a tool belt, please send a check to the address below. Each tool belt costs $150 so any little bit you can give will help. THANK YOU!