Rochester turkey shot and killed after month of problems, police - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Rochester turkey shot and killed after month of problems, police say

Posted: Updated:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -

A "famous" Rochester turkey is shot and killed after a month of problems, says police.

According to Rochester police, the turkey named "Tom" was shot and killed by police after problems near 16th Street and Mayowood Road. Police said they received multiple calls a day because of issues involving "Tom". Some of the problems included being aggressive to bystanders and chasing a kid on a bike.

Officers spent two hours Tuesday trying to catch "Tom" the turkey but were unsuccessful. "Tom" the turkey was then shot and killed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

FOX 47
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-252-4747 or 1-877-369-4788
News tips: 507-281-4747 or news@myfox47.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KXLT. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.