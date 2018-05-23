Rochester turkey shot and killed after month of problems, police say

A "famous" Rochester turkey is shot and killed after a month of problems, says police.

According to Rochester police, the turkey named "Tom" was shot and killed by police after problems near 16th Street and Mayowood Road. Police said they received multiple calls a day because of issues involving "Tom". Some of the problems included being aggressive to bystanders and chasing a kid on a bike.

Officers spent two hours Tuesday trying to catch "Tom" the turkey but were unsuccessful. "Tom" the turkey was then shot and killed.