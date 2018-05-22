Butterflies symbolize those who have gone on

St. Mark's Living and Heartland Hospice hosted a Butterfly Release Memorial Tuesday to honor those who have passed on. A crowd of onlookers waited before the symbolic event began. Butterflies were released from a small white box to remember people that St. Marks has lose recently. St. Marks officials say the release is very symbolic.

"The butterfly release is an opportunity for us to honor those people who have gone before us," explains Heartland Hospice Administrator Darlene Feltes,

"and to be able to do that in a community setting here at St. Mark's, what a nice opportunity. The butterflies symbol change and transformation, which makes this kind of a wonderful way to celebrate someone's passing."

Over 100 butterflies were released into the air as a symbol of change and beauty. This is the fourth year of the butterfly release, but today was its first in Austin. Heartland Hospice performs the butterfly release in a 16 county area.