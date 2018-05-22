Candidates across Minnesota officially enter 2018 elections

A lot of people liken our political races, to a race to the finish line in November.

Tuesday was the first day candidates could file for state, county, and local offices in Minnesota.

We're now in that two week period when candidates can file an affidavit to officially run for office.

Candidates running for Mayor, city council, or other elected city offices must file at city hall with the city clerk.

As of Tuesday afternoon, five people have filed at Rochester city hall and one at Austin City Hall.

We've heard that a number of people will try to be Rochester's next mayor, with Ardell Brede not running again.

Brent Coggins was first out of the gate to file his papers to run for mayor.

In the City Council races, Heather Holmes and Paul Myhrom filed in Ward 1, incumbent Nick Campion is seeking re-election in Ward 3, and Mike Walters filed in Ward 5.

Jason Baskins threw his hat in the ring for Austin City Council Ward 2.

Candidates looking to be elected into a county position file with the county auditor.

Among the six people filing Tuesday, incumbent Olmsted County Commissioners Ken Brown and Sheila Kiscaden, and County Attorney Mark Ostrem.

Two challengers for State Representative filed today, DFL Jamie Mahlberg in District 25A and Republican Kenneth Bush in 25B.

Joseph Chase filed on Tuesday to run for Judge in the Third Judicial District.

"The Gubernatorial race is usually a big election year," said Pam Fuller, Election Administrator. for Olmsted County. "We have a lot of interest in that and we get quite a few people that participate. It should be quite a few more, so kind of just what I've heard, there's other people that are going to run."

Candidates have until June 5th at 5 p.m to file their paperwork.