Rochester Police Department welcomes three new officers

Three new police officers are about to help keep the streets of Rochester safe.

The Rochester Police Department swore them in Tuesday in a ceremony at the government center.

Officer Paul Osowski is from Crookston, and served as a chief deputy in the Mahnomen County Sheriff's Office for fourteen years.

Officer Nicholas Kruger is a California native and an Army veteran.

He's been living in Rochester since 2015 and has been working as a court security guard in Winona.

Officer David Dezell is a former Marine from the St. Cloud area and most recently worked as a Rochester community service officer.

"It feels amazing, it's a lot of hard work put into it, a lot of time, effort, to kind of see it come to a head is very rewarding," Dezell said. "I always see police officers out in the community doing their thing and I just want to be a part of it and now I finally can so it's a big moment."

This was the first swearing in ceremony led by interim police chief John Sherwin after former chief Roger Peterson retired in April.