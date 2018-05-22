Rochester Police Department welcomes three new officers

Three new police officers are about to help keep the streets of Rochester safe.
The Rochester Police Department swore them in Tuesday in a ceremony at the government center.
Officer Paul Osowski is from Crookston, and served as a chief deputy in the Mahnomen County Sheriff's Office for fourteen years.
Officer Nicholas Kruger is a California native and an Army veteran.
He's been living in Rochester since 2015 and has been working as a court security guard in Winona.
Officer David Dezell is a former Marine from the St. Cloud area and most recently worked as a Rochester community service officer.
"It feels amazing, it's a lot of hard work put into it, a lot of time, effort, to kind of see it come to a head is very rewarding," Dezell said. "I always see police officers out in the community doing their thing and I just want to be a part of it and now I finally can so it's a big moment."
This was the first swearing in ceremony led by interim police chief John Sherwin after former chief Roger Peterson retired in April.
Can't Find Something?
FOX 47
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KXLT. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.