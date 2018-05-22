Austin teen brings knife to school, police say - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Austin teen brings knife to school, police say

AUSTIN, Minn. (FOX 47) -

Austin police say a teen had a knife at the high school.

Officers were called to Austin High School around 1:15 p.m. Friday to investigate a possible fight involving several juveniles.

A school resource officer reported the conflict on the third floor.

Officers say, while the incident wasn't a fight, it did involve five teens between the ages of 15 and 17.

An officer recovered a folding knife that a 15 year old had hidden in a trash can.

Austin police say the school is dealing with the issue. 

