North Broadway reconstruction design still up for debate

The Rochester City Council weighed in Monday at the Committee of the Whole meeting to narrow down its top priorities for the North Broadway Reconstruction Project.

The reconstruction, planned to begin in 2019, aims to transform the Broadway Avenue corridor into a multi-transportation gateway to downtown Rochester and the Destination Medical Center Development District. The estimated 8 to 10 million project includes improving the aging pavement, infrastructure, and safety on North Broadway from 13th Street North to Civic Center Drive.

"We feel like we have the amenities on the curb, amenities on the bike paths, we have infrastructure on the ground, now we're really talking about where do we leave intersections open, where are we closing intersections," said Council Member Nick Campion.

Campion said the City Council will continue to discuss which intersections will be outfitted with new control mechanisms like stop lights and blinking pedestrian lights.

"Today we saw another alternative being discussed, which gives us hope that the city council is hearing concerns. Especially of small business, which is so important to this community," said Kathleen Harrington, Interim President of the Rochester Chamber of Commerce.

The latest design comes after Bolton & Menk —the construction firm planning and designing the reconstruction project — held two open houses to collect feedback.

"Option 2B has signalized intersections at Civic Center Dr. 7th St. 10th St. and 13th St. and then it pulls medians through all of the other intersections," said Angie Bersaw, Senior Transportation Planner for Bolton & Menk. " This initial design received pushback from pushback from business owners concerned with accessibility and reduced parking.

The construction firm crafted an alternative design that removed the proposed signal at 10th St. while keeping the medians in the design to address safety concerns.

Bersaw cited some intersections see a higher number of crashes than the statewide average in similar corridors and she explains the addition of medians would significantly reduce the number of crashes along the route.

"When you have a median, you have only nine conflict points per intersection, whereas if it's open fully, you have 32, so much less risk for crashes," said Bersaw.

As for how businesses will face challenges during the construction, Campion said they are working on developing an economic assistance program that would financially support businesses facing significant revenue losses.

"We come up with a plan to minimize the time your business is offline by keeping access open for as long as possible and look at low-interest loan opportunities, because we value small businesses and what they do for our community," said Campion.

Once the council selects a preferred option for the corridor, work on a final design will begin.