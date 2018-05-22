Tentative deal reached between workers and Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea

Labor leaders are applauding a contract agreement between workers and Mayo Clinic Health System Albert Lea, but the deal isn't quite finished.

SEIU Healthcare Minnesota says workers who've been working without a contract for nearly two years will soon get one. The union is also calling recent negotiations with Mayo a success.

It's a more cheerful tone from the group after they filed complaints with the National Labor Relations Board with claims that Mayo illegally locked dozens of employees out over Christmas. Contract issues sparked that December strike in Albert Lea but the union says a majority of SEIU members voted to approve the new plan Monday after a deal was reached earlier this month.

Mayo Clinic Albert Lea says the deal won't be finalized until the NLRB confirms union complaints have been dropped, as agreed upon in this new deal.

SEIU reports the new plan keeps holiday pay while providing pay increases for up to ten percent over the three years of the contract, with added benefits and protections for workers who may move to the Austin location.

A Mayo spokesperson clarified that the benefits in this new deal are a "standard package" for all SEIU represented employees.

All of this after, the union reveals it had authorized a second strike in late April. Their leaders claim the deal was made with that longer strike looming.