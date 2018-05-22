RPS budget work begins despite uncertainty in state funding

School Board members in Rochester will get to work on next year's budget amid a budget shortfall .and uncertainty at the State Capitol.

The district is set to spend $1.5 million less than originally planned for the 2018-19 school year. According to school board documents, the shortfall originated in part due to a surprise decrease in special education funding from the state. In a letter to the community, Superintendent Michael Muñoz says RPS will see a decrease in staffing at school buildings.

The district's finance director adds the district will likely see budget reductions annually for the foreseeable future due to uncertainty in the state government. However, the district could benefit from $225 million of education funding passed in a last-minute tax bill over the weekend, but it’s unclear whether Gov. Mark Dayton will approve the measure.

Despite this, current numbers already show spending per student would actually increase in the district next year.

The school board meets for a budget study session Tuesday evening at 6:30.