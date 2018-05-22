La Crescent couple killed in accident in Iceland

A La Crescent couple on vacation in Iceland died in a fishing accident.

According to the family's posting on Facebook, Brian Schumacher and Dr. Janet Veit were fishing Sunday when she fell into the water.

Brian jumped in to help her.

Information from the Iceland Monitor said both were pulled from Lake Pingvellir in South Iceland water by divers, but could not be resuscitated.

Veit worked as a veterinarian at Hillside Animal Hospital in La Crosse.

Schumacher worked at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse and also as a fishing guide for the Driftless Fly Fishing Company in Preston, Minnesota.

Those who knew the couple said the area lost two people with genuine hearts to help others.

Keith Frye has been best friends with Schumacher for 25 years even going hunting with him just before the couple left on the trip to Iceland.

Veit and Schumacher were philanthropists dedicating time and effort to helping in the community. Frye called Schumacher a second father to his kids.

He recounted some of the recent hunting trip he had with Schumacher, before the couple left for their Iceland trip, that he recorded on camera.

"I captured Brian's enthusiasm and coaching of my step-son, the war whoop after the bird was shot. It was so much fun. Little did I know that was the last time I'd see Brian," Frye said through tears.

Frye said he's grateful to Veit for allowing him to be close with Schumacher and the couple.

"Every September to December and March through May, the two of us were inseparable. She allowed us to have that relationship. He enlightened my life and shared so many things. It's just hard to believe they're gone," Frye finished.

Friends describe the couple as having a love for the outdoors.