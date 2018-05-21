Rochester Public Schools honors volunteers - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Rochester Public Schools honors volunteers

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -

Honoring volunteers hard work was the Rochester Public Schools goal Monday night at John Marshall High School.

Sometimes volunteers put in hours of work every year that goes unnoticed, something they hope to change by hosting events like these.

Honoring the vital volunteers that all these schools to function in the way they do.

Rochester school officials said that district wide, more than 6,800 volunteered at schools, accumulating more than 30,000 hours, which equated to about $270,000 of donated time.

