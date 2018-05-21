Vietnam veteran reflects on his time in the war at Rochester Veterans Roundtable

Decades after the fighting ended, there are still many Vietnam War veterans reeling from the public sentiment they felt coming home from the conflict.

That's motivating U.S. Navy Corpsman Pat Kelly to set the record straight.

Kelly spoke at the Veterans Roundtable in Rochester Monday night.

He like many others felt the public had turned on them while they were fighting in the war.

"When I was in there in '67 and '68, we were drafted, so we had the obligation to fight for America. They started showing our actions on TV in the 6 and 10 o'clock news, the people back in America turned against us. I went over as a patriot and come back a war criminal," said Kelly.

He hopes that by sharing his story he can help change the narrative of what Vietnam was like for the veterans involved.