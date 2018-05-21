Golf tournament raises money for Rochester hospitals

If you were outside Monday, you may have needed your umbrella.

But the showers didn't slow down golfers participating in the Kids Cup Golf Tournament.

This year's tournament tee'd off at Somerby Golf Club in Byron.

Since the Kids Cup Golf tournament began 22 years ago, more than $1.5 million has been raised to benefit children.

For the last 12 years, all of the money raised in this event has been donated to two local hospitals, Mayo Clinic Children's Center and Olmsted Medical Center Prenatal and Infant Care.

"The unique thing about this tournament is that each golfer is asked to get donations or raise funds. All the money they raise goes to the charity of OMC and Mayo Clinic," said Jeff Jensen, golfer. "It's really just for the kids, and specifically it helps families, a lot of them who are traveling, a lot of them are going through tough times in the hospital. The funds that we raise, are things that go towards things to make a better stay for those families."

Monday's event included breakfast featuring music by the Turkey River All Stars, 18 holes of golf, a silent auction, and dinner.