Farmers working to catch up on planting amid wet spring

The long winter and wet spring is putting farmers behind in getting their crops planted.

While the rains returned Monday, last week's warm and sunny conditions helped dry up the fields and allowed many farmers a chance to catch up.

Farmers used the dry conditions over the past few days to make good progress with planting, some even worked around the clock.

But Monday's rain has once again slowed farmers down.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture 77 percent of Minnesota's corn crop is planted and 24 percent of that planted crop has emerged.

Of the state's soybean crop, 48 percent has been planted.

Fox 47 briefly spoke with a farmer's wife Monday afternoon near Eyota who said about half of their corn crop was planted but no soybeans yet.

At another farm nearby, a farm hand said they had about three quarters of their corn in and again no soybeans have been planted.

With more rain expected over the week ahead, farmers will have once again be fighting wet fields.