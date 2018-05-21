Dodge Center woman hopes her story will inspire others during 'Click It or Ticket' campaign

Imagine being blind, paralyzed, and experiencing memory loss all because of one mistake you made 19 years ago.

"I studied hard and worked hard to get ready for my dream," said 37-year-old Emily Steffens.

But Steffens doesn't have to image those things. That's because she's been living it since June 9, 1999. "My dreams were coming true. I just made one mistake. I did not fasten my seat belt."

One week after graduating high school, Steffens took a road trip with some friends to register for college classes at St. Catherine University in St. Paul. "I was going to go to college at St. Kate's and then become an actress." She dreamed of making it to Broadway, as acting was one of her many talents. According to her mom, Steffens was busy with extracurricular activities like speech, cheerleading, dance, choir, mock trial, and band. However, acting was always her favorite.

While Steffens and her friends were coming back home from St. Kate's, she fell asleep in the back seat, unbuckled.

An RV pulled out in front of the car she was in, leading to that fateful collision. Steffens was thrown headfirst into the dashboard.

"We didn't know if she'd be able to talk. One night I said, 'I love you Emily.' She replied with a faint whisper, 'I love you too'," said her mom, Melanie Dobson.

Steffens is now paralyzed on the right side, blind in the right half of each eye, and suffers from significant memory loss. She cannot live on her own; she requires assistance from her parents.

"My once brilliant daughter who learned things so quickly now struggles with a simple task," added Dobson.

The girl with the once bright future joined forces with southern Minnesota law enforcement and Toward Zero Deaths on Monday to announce the "Click It or Ticket" campaign in an effort to save others from a similar fate.

"We'd rather meet you on the shoulder of the road than a violent crash scene down the road," said Sgt. Troy Christianson with the Minnesota State Patrol.

In 2017, 75 unbelted motorists died on Minnesota roadways. Seventy-three percent of those happened in greater Minnesota. "This is why enforcing seat belts is necessary: to save lives," added Sgt. Christianson.

Law enforcement started doing extra patrols Monday to help save more lives on Minnesota roads. The "Click It or Ticket" campaign runs until June 3rd.